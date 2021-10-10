-
Learn about the author and editor of the book "Voices of the Grieving Heart", where forty writers share their journeys through loss, grief, transformation…
April is poetry month, and throughout San Luis Obispo County local artists have been performing and workshopping their poems.Local poets have been sharing…
On April 22, 2021, Earth Day will celebrate its 51st year, but environmental pioneers and poets have been writing about the need to care for our planet…
On this edition of "Issues and Ideas," Central Coast congressman Jimmy Panetta talks about action taken by the USDA under the Trump Administration and how…
Journeys of Discovery associate producer Laurie McAndish King visits with Linda Watanabe McFerrin about McFerrin's new book, Navigating the Divide, from…
On this week's Issues & Ideas, we talk with retired Nuclear Regulatory Commission judge Alex Karlin, who is calling for independent panel to monitor the…
Teenagers from across San Luis Obispo County will gather February 8 to celebrate their love of poetry. The high school students have been memorizing and…
Jeanie Greensfelder started writing poetry about six years ago when she took a poetry class at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Earlier this month, one…