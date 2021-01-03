Journeys of Discovery: Architectural restoration revitalizes downtown Linden, Tennessee.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer continues his exploration of Tennessee’s rural communities where modern pioneers invest in and restore historic downtown buildings and along the way infuse new economic life and vitality in the rural communities.

When Michael and Kathy Dumont relocated from Rhode Island back in 2007, more than 14 downtown commercial buildings in downtown Linden, Tennessee were abandoned and boarded up. The Dumont’s, smitten with downtown Linden’s historic architecture, purchased and restored the old Commodore Hotel. The rebirth included a street facing café and weekly live music events.

Before long other real estate investors followed suit and today every downtown commercial building houses a thriving business. Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Commodore Hotel to learn the rest of the story of Linden, Tennessee’s rebirth with the Dumonts.

This show is the sixth in a multi-part series showcasing Nashville’s Big Back Yard--an economic and tourism initiative that follows the Natchez Trace National Parkway in Tennessee’s southwest quarter down to the Shoals Region in Northern Alabama.

