Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Architectural restoration revitalizes downtown Linden, Tennessee.

By 6 hours ago
  • Downtown Linden, Tennessee viewed from front porch of historic Commodore Hotel.
    Downtown Linden, Tennessee viewed from front porch of historic Commodore Hotel.
    Thomas Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer continues his exploration of Tennessee’s rural communities where modern pioneers invest in and restore historic downtown buildings and along the way infuse new economic life and vitality in the rural communities.

When Michael and Kathy Dumont relocated from Rhode Island back in 2007, more than 14 downtown commercial buildings in downtown Linden, Tennessee were abandoned and boarded up. The Dumont’s, smitten with downtown Linden’s historic architecture, purchased and restored the old Commodore Hotel. The rebirth included a street facing café and weekly live music events.

Before long other real estate investors followed suit and today every downtown commercial building houses a thriving business. Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Commodore Hotel to learn the rest of the story of Linden, Tennessee’s rebirth with the Dumonts.

This show is the sixth in a multi-part series showcasing Nashville’s Big Back Yard--an economic and tourism initiative that follows the Natchez Trace National Parkway in Tennessee’s southwest quarter down to the Shoals Region in Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, IheartRadio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.comTwitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by Honolulu based, Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative.

Tags: 
Commodore Hotel
Micheal and Kathy Dumont
Linden Tennessee
Nashville's Big Back Yard
Natchez Trace Parkway

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: GMANE--Alabama’s hip-hop rapper rocks

By Dec 31, 2020
GMANE music

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Florence, Alabama for a conversation with rapper GMANE (a.k.a. Geoffrey Keith Robinson). Music and hip-hop rap have been an integral part of GMANE’s life since he was a kid in rural Alabama.

Making his mark in the 1990s, on the independent Slave Kamp Music label, GMANE’s popularity led him on a European tour to Sweden and Denmark.

Journeys of Discovery: The Muscle Shoals sound and Alabama’s Music Hall of Fame

By Dec 30, 2020
Thomas Wilmer

In the third podcast installment exploring Nashville’s Big Back Yard, we’ll stop in at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield, Alabama. The studio opened in 1969 and was quickly marking up the charts with number one hits by the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Wilson Pickett, Linda Rondstadt, Rod Stewart, Paul Simon and many more legendary recording artists.

Next up is a visit with Sandra Burroughs, executive director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Burroughs is also mayor of the nearby village of Lexington, Alabama and she couldn’t resist sharing funny anecdotes about her mayoral duties in the town of 850 residents.

Journeys of Discovery: Alabama's Shoals Region—birthplace of America’s soundtrack

By Dec 29, 2020
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Florence, Alabama for a conversation with two key players in the Shoals’ regional economic development. Afterwards we’ll visit with Rodney Hall, the son of Rick Hall, founder of the legendary Fame Studios. We'll also meet up with Spencer Coats, Hall’s studio manager.

Journeys of Discovery: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Alabama architectural treasure

By Jan 1, 2021
Thomas Wilmer

Sixty years after his passing, Frank Lloyd Wright remains America’s seminal architect. Born on the heels of the Civil War, Wright produced residential and commercial projects until his passing in 1959. A game changing commission was Wright’s Rosenbaum residence, built in 1939 in Florence, Alabama.

Journeys of Discovery: The renaissance of Loretto, Tennessee

By Jan 2, 2021
Thomas Wilmer

In the latter decades of the 19th Century, new towns and villages sprung up across Tennessee. Some of the settlers were U.S. citizens relocating from the eastern seaboard, along with European immigrants, all in pursuit of opportunity. Land in rural Tennessee was easily accessible by riverboat, trains and wagons.

German Catholics established the town of Loretto in 1870. Before long Loretto was served by stage and railway. The economy bustled with lumber mills and downtown retail establishments. The Loretto Milling Company opened in 1895 to serve the needs of farmers with feed and fuel and the business is still thriving 125 years later.

But, following WWII the local economy and employment started an inexorable decline when the new U.S. Route 43 bypassed the town.

Today, thanks to visionary, risk-taking young people like Mandy and Eric McClaren a new breed is leading Loretto’s economic renaissance. They opened a coffee house in a renovated derelict 1930s commercial building. Even though the McClaren's opened their doors just days before COVID-19 threw them a curve ball, this past fall they started work on a soon to open brewery. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Loretto at Mandy and Eric’s Lo-Town Brew to learn the rest of the story.

This show is the sixth in a multi-part series showcasing Nashville’s Big Back Yard--an economic and tourism initiative encompassing a natural watershed region that wends through the Natchez Trace National Parkway in Tennessee’s southwest quarter down to the Shoals Region in Northern Alabama.