Nashville's Big Back Yard

-
Sara Beth Urban, executive director at the Tennessee Distillers Guild shares insights about Tennessee's 32 participating distilleries. Urban also talks…
-
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Florence, Alabama where he visits with legendary fashion designer Billy Reid as he shares tales from his…
-
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a most insightful conversation with Chanin at her combination showroom and School of Making in Florence, Alabama.For NYC…
-
Journeys of Discovery: Two Episcopal rectors share their passion for keeping their parishes relevantCorrespondent Tom Wilmer visits two distinctly different Episcopal parishes and finds both rectors sharing consistent philosophies predicated on…
-
Franklin, Tennessee historian and attorney-at-law Tony Turnbow, envestigates the possibility that Meriwether Lewis, of Lewis and Clark fame, didn’t commit…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust. Jacobson talks about the last major battle of the Civil War, The…
-
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Spa at Leipers Fork, Tennessee for a visit with owner, Lisa Crary. In addition to operating the popular spa, Ms.…
-
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with historian/docent Lynn Weaver at the circa-1820s birthplace home of Helen Keller in Tuscumbia,…
-
Kathy and Michael Dumont operate the historic Commodore Hotel in downtown Linden, Tennessee. In addition to live music every week, they take guests on…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Mackenzie Jo Cottles, marketing coordinator at the Shoals Economic Development Authority based in Florence,…