Journeys of Discovery: A conversation with Colonel Lisa Lamb, Garrison Commander Fort Hunter Liggett

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Fort Hunter Liggett, U.S. Army Reserve training base in Monterey County for a conversation with the new Garrison Commander Colonel Lisa Lamb.

Colonel Lamb was serving in Stuttgart Germany with the Africa Command before accepting the position at Hunter Liggett.

Lamb’s previous assignments include serving at the Pentagon’s Headquarters Department of the Army as a force integration officer. Come along and join Colonel Lisa Lamb to learn the rest of the story.

