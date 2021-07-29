Related Programs: 
Journeys of Discovery: A conversation with Colonel Lisa Lamb, Garrison Commander Fort Hunter Liggett

  • Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) visits with Colonel Lisa Lamb at Fort Hunter Liggett U.S. Army Reserve training base in Monterey County.
  • Training specializations at Fort Hunter Liggett includes a state of art virtual reality lab.
  • U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft utilize Fort Hunter Liggett's airfield for training exercises.
  • 7th Infantry Division training as part of CSTX at Fort Hunter Liggett.
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Fort Hunter Liggett, U.S. Army Reserve training base in Monterey County for a conversation with the new Garrison Commander Colonel Lisa Lamb.

Colonel Lamb was serving in Stuttgart Germany with the Africa Command before accepting the position at Hunter Liggett.

Lamb’s previous assignments include serving at the Pentagon’s Headquarters Department of the Army as a force integration officer. Come along and join Colonel Lisa Lamb to learn the rest of the story.

