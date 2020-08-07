Journeys of Discovery: Door County’s White Gull Inn and Midwest’s largest lavender farm

Reporting from Door County, Wisconsin, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Meredith Coulson-Kanter, innkeeper at the historic White Gull Inn, which has been catering to guests in Fish Creek since 1896. Next up is a visit with Martine and Edgar Anderson, owners of Fragrant Isle, the Midwest’s largest lavender farm located on Washington Island.

