Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Amber Falls Winery in the heart of Tennessee’s Natchez Trace

Amber Falls Winery and Cellars, situated close to the Natchez Trace National Parkway, is just 17 minutes away from the town of Hohenwald and an hour and a quarter to downtown Nashville. In addition to a tasting room with retail sales and outdoor live-music events scheduled throughout the year, cottages adjacent to the winery are available for overnight stays.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with the owner of Amber Falls Winery, Tim Zaunbrecher. If you can’t make it out to the winery, not a problem as they recently opened a second tasting room in Nashville at Opry Mills Mall.

The Amber Falls audio feature is the eighth in a series showcasing Nashville’s Big Back Yard, encompassing a natural watershed region that wends through the Natchez Trace National Parkway in Tennessee’s southwest quarter down to Northern Alabama’s Shoals Region.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, IheartRadio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.