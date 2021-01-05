Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Amber Falls Winery in the heart of Tennessee’s Natchez Trace

By 4 hours ago

Amber Falls Winery and Cellars, situated close to the Natchez Trace National Parkway, is just 17 minutes away from the town of Hohenwald and an hour and a quarter to downtown Nashville. In addition to a tasting room with retail sales and outdoor live-music events scheduled throughout the year, cottages adjacent to the winery are available for overnight stays.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with the owner of Amber Falls Winery, Tim Zaunbrecher. If you can’t make it out to the winery, not a problem as they recently opened a second tasting room in Nashville at Opry Mills Mall.

The Amber Falls audio feature is the eighth in a series showcasing Nashville’s Big Back Yard, encompassing a natural watershed region that wends through the Natchez Trace National Parkway in Tennessee’s southwest quarter down to Northern Alabama’s Shoals Region.

