Journeys of Discovery: Exploring the past and present at the Kona Hawaiian Quilt Museum

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Karen Barry at the Kona Hawaiian Quilt Museum in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Barry shares the story of quilting and its connection with Hawaiian history, and modern day quilting as an art form. Barry also talks about the museum’s connection with the annual Kona Coffee Cultural Festival.

