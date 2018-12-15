Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Longtime SF Chronicle travel editor explores his hometown

By 1 hour ago
  • Spud Hilton, Travel Editor at the San Francisco Chronicle for the past nine years, strikes out on his own to explore his hometown
    Spud Hilton, Travel Editor at the San Francisco Chronicle for the past nine years, strikes out on his own to explore his hometown
    Courtesy Spud Hilton
  • A recently renovated city park in the heart of the Tenderloin Disctrict in San Francisco now attracts kids and families--in its previous incarnation it was a hangout for drug dealers
    A recently renovated city park in the heart of the Tenderloin Disctrict in San Francisco now attracts kids and families--in its previous incarnation it was a hangout for drug dealers
    Thomas Wilmer
  • San Francisco skyline overlooking the Tenderloin District and the Golden Gate in distance
    San Francisco skyline overlooking the Tenderloin District and the Golden Gate in distance
    Thomas Wilmer

Spud Hilton served as the San Francisco Chronicle’s travel editor for past nine years. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Hilton as he talks about experiencing the legendary Tenderloin District.

Hilton traveled the world on travel assignments but there was never time to explore his own City-by-the-Bay. Having left the newsroom behind, he’s now savoring San Francisco’s iconic local destinations like a freshly-arrived tourist, including the Presidio and Crissy Field’s bayside wetlands.

