Journeys of Discovery: Longtime SF Chronicle travel editor explores his hometown

Spud Hilton served as the San Francisco Chronicle’s travel editor for past nine years. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Hilton as he talks about experiencing the legendary Tenderloin District.

Hilton traveled the world on travel assignments but there was never time to explore his own City-by-the-Bay. Having left the newsroom behind, he’s now savoring San Francisco’s iconic local destinations like a freshly-arrived tourist, including the Presidio and Crissy Field’s bayside wetlands.

