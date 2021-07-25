Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Sentimental journey with American Airlines’ circa-1937 “Flagship Detroit”

By 9 hours ago
  • Left to right, Dave Buffington; George Dennis; Lisa Butler; Blake Butler in front of the +Flagship City of Detroit" DC-3.
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    Left to right, Dave Buffington; George Dennis; Lisa Butler; Blake Butler in front of the +Flagship City of Detroit" DC-3.
    Flagshipdetroit.org
  • "Flagship City of Detroit" DC-3 cruising to another air show.
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    "Flagship City of Detroit" DC-3 cruising to another air show.
    flagshipdetroit.org
  • "Flagship City of Detroit" DC-3 visiting at U.S. Air Force base.
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    "Flagship City of Detroit" DC-3 visiting at U.S. Air Force base.
    flagshipdetroit.org
  • "Flagship City of Detroit" DC-3 under the protective wing of an American Airlines 777
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    "Flagship City of Detroit" DC-3 under the protective wing of an American Airlines 777
    flagshipdetroit.org
  • Tom Wilmer (left) in the cockpit of the DC-3 "Flagship City of Detroit" with pilot George Dennis.
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    Tom Wilmer (left) in the cockpit of the DC-3 "Flagship City of Detroit" with pilot George Dennis.
    flagshiptdetroit.org
  • DC-3 "Flagship Detroit" on the tarmac at Shelbyville Municipal Airport, TN.
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    DC-3 "Flagship Detroit" on the tarmac at Shelbyville Municipal Airport, TN.
    Thomas Wilmer

When George Dennis retired from his career as an American Airlines pilot, he wanted to do something more than just retire. His next mission came along when he noticed an old DC-3 airplane sitting in a field.

Dennis couldn’t resist temptation and put a down payment on his credit card to purchase the aircraft--and thus was born the non-profit Flagship Detroit. A 17-year odyssey ensued that entailed a meticulous aircraft restoration with the assistance of literally thousands of volunteers.

Employees at American Airlines also volunteered their time to assist with a myriad of details from air frame restoration to reupholstering the interior finishes, Originally built in Santa Monica, California back in 1937, the aircraft served as American Airlines’ Flagship-City of Detroit" until the craft was sold in 1948. Today, the City of Detroit Flagship, the world's oldest airworthy DC-3, remains in service, participating in air shows around the country.   

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Shelbyville Municipal Airport in Tennessee for a visit with George Dennis and his airborne compatriots, Dave Buffington, Lisa Butler and her husband Blake Butler.

Underwriting support for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Tags: 
Flagship City of Detroit
DC-3

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: A conversation with Franklin, TN historian--From Civil War to Civil Rights

By Jun 10, 2021
Ryan French

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust. Jacobson talks about the last major battle of the Civil War, The Battle of Franklin in Middle Tennessee, November 30, 1864.

He also shares insights about the complex legacy of the Civil War—from advances in medicine to the advent of the KKK. How the 1915 Hollywood film Birth of a Nation and the 1939 debut of Gone With The Wind propelled the advocates who believe that the war was actually a “War of Northern aggression”.

But most importantly Jacobson shares his optimistic faith in the critical thinking skills of the generation of Americans who came of age in the post civil-rights era.

Journeys of Discovery: Exploring the possibility explorer Meriwether Lewis didn’t commit suicide

By Jun 15, 2021
Ryan French

Franklin, Tennessee historian and attorney-at-law Tony Turnbow, envestigates the possibility that Meriwether Lewis, of Lewis and Clark fame, didn’t commit suicide in 1809. Turnbow shares compelling circumstantial evidence that Lewis was actually murdered and robbed while traveling along the Natchez Trace in Tennessee.

Journeys of Discovery: A conversation with fashion-artisan Natalie “Alabama” Chanin

By Jul 5, 2021
Alabama Chanin

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a most insightful conversation with Chanin at her combination showroom and School of Making in Florence, Alabama.

For NYC fashion legend Natalie Chanin, it was a fruitless hunt for a NYC embroidery company willing to work on her hand-sewn designer t-shirt projects that spurred her to move back home to Florence, Alabama.

Frustrated with an endless litany of thanks but no thanks from East Coast embroidery companies, it suddenly dawned on Chanin that her network of rural crafter/quilting friends back in Alabama would be ideally suited to work on her discerning hand-sewn designer projects. Chanin moved back home to Florence in 2000 and she’s never looked back. Come along and join the conversation.

Journeys of Discovery: Retired circus elephants find sanctuary in Tennessee

By Jan 4, 2021
Joe Hendricks Elephants

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with outreach manager Todd Montgomery at the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee. Rescued elephants from circuses and zoos across America find peace at the Elephant Sanctuary. Founded in 1995, the sanctuary is not open to the public to ensure a tranquil retirement environment for the elephants.

Fortunately there’s a wonderful educational visitors' center located in downtown Hohenwald. Video displays include the EleCam, providing live-streaming video feed from the elephants’ 2,700-acre habitat—the largest safe haven in North America.

The Elephant Sanctuary podcast show is the seventh in a series showcasing Nashville’s Big Back Yard, an economic and tourism initiative encompassing the Natchez Trace National Parkway in Tennessee’s southwest quarter down to the Shoals Region in Northern Alabama. The town of Hohenwald is located 80 miles southwest from Nashville.

Nashville's Big Back Yard non-profit economic initiative

By Mar 31, 2021

Nashville's Big Back Yard, an economic and tourism initiative focused on a natural watershed region wending through the Natchez Trace National Parkway, features 12 rural communities. Leiper's Fork is the northern anchor, not far from Nashville. The Big Back Yard journey traverses Tennessee's southwest Quarter down to Alabama's legendary Shoals region--the mother ship of American Music.