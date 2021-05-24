Journeys of Discovery: Tampa’s legendary Lions Eye Institute

The Lions Eye Institute, located in a repurposed historic cigar factory in Tampa Florida’s Ybor City, is the world’s first and only combined eye bank and ocular research center.

Join correspondents Tom Wilmer and Jennifer Simonson for an insightful conversation with Jason Woody, President and CEO of the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research.

