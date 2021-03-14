Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Time travel to Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Festival 2012

Since the 2021 St. Patrick’s Festival Parade in Dublin, Ireland was cancelled due to the pandemic, we decided to time travel back to 2012 and repost our live on-location feature show about the breadth of festival activities as well as the illustrious parade’s history.

Join us in Dublin for a “Best-of-the-Best” travel show selected from the Journeys’ archives encompassing the past 31 years. The St. Patrick’s Festival show was originally broadcast March 17, 2012 as an NPR affiliate KCBX on-air broadcast and podcast.

St.Patrick's Festival Parade
Dublin Ireland
St. Patrick's Festival

