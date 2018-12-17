Journeys of Discovery: Transforming San Francisco’s Tenderloin block-by-block

San Francisco’s Tenderloin District is one of San Francisco’s least-understood neighborhoods. Long a magnet for homelessness, drug dealers and prostitution, community activists are creating safe spaces and rapidly transforming their neighborhood block-by-block.

Join the conversation as correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Fernando Pujals, Director of Communications with the Tenderloin Community Benefit District and Peter Field, Tenderloin historian and longtime social worker in the neighborhood.

Frank Manchen, Area Director of Sales and Marketing at the San Francisco Hilton Union Square, talks about the hotel’s neighborhood partnership programs with Tenderloin community non-profit organizations.

