Fr. Ian joins SLO Fire Chief Garret Olson in Playing With Pizza

Fr. Ian Delinger is “Playing With Pizza.” A wood-fired oven is an item that may or may not be something one would think a Fire Chief would have—shouldn’t he be putting out fires instead of starting them—or is he the safest person to start that fire? SLO Fire Chief Garret Olson has a passion for pizza. He invited Fr. Ian into his home pizzeria for a pizza tutorial and a look into the life of a firefighter.