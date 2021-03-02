The Reluctant Therapist: A Look At Reiki

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist... Humans are energy beings, deeply connected to the natural world and to each other. How energy moves through our bodies can determine the quality of our physical and mental health. Reiki is an ancient healing technique that fosters well-being by altering energy fields.

Elizabeth Barrett speaks with Curtis Williams, certified Reiki practitioner and Humanistic Astrologer, about his 28 years of integrating these healing modalities to enhance the lives of his clients.

