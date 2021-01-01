“Ears On Art” was previously broadcast as a part of Issues & Ideas, and is now an archived program with episodes available below. It began in earnest on April 1, 1999 with a half hour a month broadcast.
In the beginning there were four hosts: Bill Beeson, Karen Kile, Gail Johnson, and me, Crissa Hewitt. Our aim was to create a magazine format with at least three segments. Bill opened the program with a commentary based on the show’s theme. Gail closed the show with a five-minute arts calendar. One or two interviews rounded out the thirty minutes. I spent the majority of my time learning how to tape, edit, and put in the finishing touches so that the recorded program could be aired.
By 2002 the format had changed. Bill continued to do the commentaries, but Gail and Karen discovered that the time commitment was more than they could easily give. The search was on for a co-host. Naida Simpson of Simpson-Heller Gallery in Cambria came aboard. When she, too, found the time requirements difficult for her schedule, I went hunting and found Steven deLuque, who became the regualr co-host.
Many years ago, the fun of going on location became apparent. There is real art to see, techniques to be demonstrated, and noises to record. There is the distraction of barking dogs, cawing crows, running water and light winds that, through a microphone, sound akin to a hurricane. However, on site visits, hands down, provide much more interest and intrigue than sitting in a padded sound studio.
The format became that of a conversational interview. Although many of the programs feature county artists, gallery owners, and curators, others have been taped around the United States and in Italy. No doubt volunteering for an NPR affiliate has opened many doors. Out of area notables include Julia Child, Botero, Jerome Witkin, Bruce Beasley and Italian marble workers. So many years of work on “Ears on Art” was more than I ever envisioned, but it has been truly interesting and enjoyable.
Jump to Program Archives
2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010
2009 | 2008 | 2007 | 2006 | 2005
-
After 19 years, the hosts of Ears on Art are retiring. Along with memories of their time at KCBX, Crissa and Steven share stories of handmade gifts and…
-
This month Ears on Art looks inward as co-hosts Crissa Hewitt and Steven Deluque explore their artistic paths. November 5, Steven will interview Crissa.…
-
EOA visits with local glass artist Paula Radke. Based in Morro Bay, Paula has been creating with glass for several decades. Her work often involves bead…
-
Joe Kourakis is a Cal Poly professor emeritus. On this month's Ears on Art episodes, Kourakis the conversation is about his architecture design concepts…
-
This week 'Ears on Art" visits with Los Osos-based artist Ted Emrick. Emrick is a sculptor working in a variety of materials, with glass being one of his…
-
This month Ears on Art visits George Jercich George, a glass blower and sculptor who lives in Los Osos. In 1976 he was hired as a lecturer in the Art and…
-
On May 2 we meet with Beverly Brown, a local artist who works wonder with wire. She will be a participant in the Open Studios Art Tour bonus weekend…
-
Ears on Art celebrates its 19th anniversary with highlights from the archives. On April 4, we will feature some of our out-of-area guests, and April 11,…
-
In this two-part March series of Ears on Art, Crissa Hewitt talks with Francisco Zuniga's son, Ariel Zuniga, about his father's work. For several years,…
-
Listen to part 2 of Ears on Art’s visit with Kate Froman, San Luis Obispo fiber artist. For four decades Froman has been creating art pieces using cotton,…