2020 Census

-
Continuing KCBX's election coverage, we hear from Dawn Addis, one of the candidates hoping to represent the Central Coast in the state Assembly. And learn…
-
Tonight at midnight is the deadline to be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census. That deadline was moved up two weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court decision this…
-
Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, this is not just an election year, but also a very important year for everyone to participate and be counted as part…
-
On this episode of Issues and Ideas, we learn more of the history behind Bakersfield's Noriega Hotel, which recent closed its doors for good. A…
-
The U.S. Census Bureau is on a hiring spree, and scrambling to find enough temporary workers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to help…
-
On this week's Issues & Ideas, we explore the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, via a recent documentary that focuses on different…
-
Monterey County is joining a lawsuit over the 2020 U.S. census. The lawsuit aims to stop the Trump Administration from asking about citizenship status in…