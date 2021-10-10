Aera Energy

-
Three projects aimed at expanding oil drilling in Santa Barbara County's Cat Canyon Oil Field were under consideration just three months ago. Today, only…
-
Monterey County’s voter approved fracking ban will go back to court on appeal. Late last year, a Monterey County Superior Court judge struck down much of…
-
Monterey County’s fracking ban stands, but voters won’t be getting all they hoped for when they passed Measure Z last year. Late Thursday, Monterey County…
-
After Monterey County voters approved Measure Z, a fracking ban and limit on other oil extraction processes, in November 2016, oil companies and royalty…