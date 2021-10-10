-
A curiosity about the mysterious island penitentiary in the middle of San Francisco Bay led Father Bush S.J., to volunteer his services on Alcatraz in…
-
Retired Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary guard George DeVincenzi served on “The Rock” from 1950 to 1958, departing just five years before the infamous island…
-
Antoinette Sespene with Alcatraz Cruises, a National Park Service concessioner, shares insights about unique tours such as the night tours with a maximum…
-
Hornblower Cruises CEO, Terry MacRae advocates for building a network of high-speed ferries to alleviate urban gridlock. Alcatraz Cruises launched its…
-
Terry MacRae started his professional life journey at Cal Poly State University. MacRae eventually grew a two-man Berkeley yacht operation to eventually…