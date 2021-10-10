-
A century following the genocide of more than 1.5 million Armenians, the Turkish government refuses to acknowledge or apologize their genocidal policies…
Local teacher and author Bruce Badrigian launches a new website this week, and an updated version of his novel, Armenia’s Fingerprint. This coincides with…
On this episode of Issues & Ideas, we learn about the threat to California’s underwater kelp forests, and the Central Coast kelp forest “guardian” — the…
Join correspondent, Tom Wilmer in San Francisco for a conversation with Amy Hoogasian, as she talks about the Armenian Genocide in Turkey, 1915-1918. Her…