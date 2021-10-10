Arts Education

-
Since the early 1980s, the Arts Council for Monterey County has been on a mission to “improve the quality of life for everyone in the region through the…
Host Fred Munroe speaks with guests from the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation. They discuss their work of providing children access to a variety of arts…
Broadcast date: 6/22/2017In the past 30 years the State of California has added 21 new state prisons, and with this the prison population has expanded…
Broadcast date: 3/2/17Creativity at the Core is a statewide program to support arts learning in California’s public schools, grades Pre-K through Twelve.…