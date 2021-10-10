-
As the season changes and the college baseball season comes to a close, the Central Coast's summer baseball clubs are preparing for this year's season…
As most schools continue with distance learning this fall, high school sports will be put on hold until—at least—early next year. KCBX speaks to a local…
The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, The Milwaukee Brewers’ Class “A” farm team has an incredibly passionate fan base. Appleton, Wisconsin and the entire Fox…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Detroit, Michigan at Comerica Park, the home of the Detroit Tigers. Wilmer visits with Ron Colangelo, Vice…
Associate Producer, Elaine Masters reports from San Diego--It started when nine-year old Dan Schlossberg was watching the World Series with his dad.…
The Cal Poly Mustangs fell to the Pepperdine Waves 10-6 on Sunday night at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo, ending the team's hopes of advancing in the…
The Cal Poly Mustangs were victorious against Sacramento State at Baggett Stadium, home of the university's first ever NCAA regional playoff game…
The Cal Poly baseball team is celebrating its first-ever championship in the Big West Conference. The title comes after a weekend sweep over Cal State…
The Cal Poly baseball team is having a record-breaking season this year, and with this weekend's sweep of Cal State Fullerton, the Mustangs now sit higher…