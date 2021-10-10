-
Issues and Ideas Producer Brian Reynolds speaks with Charlie Shoemake, a jazz vibraphonist and educator.Broadcast date: 09/27/2017
Brian Reynolds explores the International Baccalaureate Programs at Grover Beach Elementary School. His guests are James Snyder, the principal of Grover…
Host Brian Reynolds interviews Cuesta College Professor Bruce Badrigian about his Armenian roots, the history of the country and what some refer to as the…
Host: Brian ReynoldsGuest: Whitney SzentesiView the San Luis Obispo County 2015 Annual Report online ?list=PLJgSAr_p_Wb_3sO5oxeZ2WWfKqm8sCiKZ
Broadcast date: 8/27/14Brian Reynolds talks with author, playwright and novelist Victoria Zackheim about her upcoming appearance with novelist Anne Perry…