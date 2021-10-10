-
Students and members of local activists groups gathered outside Cal Poly’s Winter Career Fair Thursday in San Luis Obispo. They were protesting the campus…
-
San Luis Obispo’s California Polytechnic State University, more commonly known as Cal Poly, has recently entered into a debate over "disruption." The…
-
In April, a small group of students held a demonstration at a university career fair at San Luis Obispo’s Cal Poly. Most of the students involved have…
-
Hundreds of workers set to be laid off by closing grocery stores on the Central Coast will get help later this week and next in finding new jobs. San Luis…