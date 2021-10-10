-
A two-hour drive from the buzzing metropolis of Chengdu in Southeastern China is Mount Emei, one of the country's four sacred Buddhist Mountains. Mount…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Shaanxi Province in Northwestern China, just south of Inner Mongolia. Wilmer visits with Paul Su and Simon Zhang,…
-
Join guest host Dan Wang, who just graduated from Xi’an International Studies University in June 2018 and has been serving as an intern with China Radio…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer met Mo Mao at a symposium in Chengdu, China a year ago. After returning home Mo and Tom kept up their friendship via…
-
The Giant Panda is revered by not only the Chinese, but kids and adults alike around the world. The Chinese have long used the Giant Panda as a diplomatic…
-
In the heart of the Chengdu metropolis of 14 million souls--one step through an archway just off a main arterial and the urban cacophony is silenced…
-
Less than two hours from Chengdu in Southwestern China is the 2,000 year-old riverfront village of Pingle. Long ago it was a first stop on the fabled…