-
One of the largest oil spills in California in decades is still growing. Chevron told state regulators on Monday that large quantities of crude oil and…
-
Saying that Chevron has failed to do all it should have to stop a massive release of crude oil at a Kern County well site, state regulators have ordered…
-
Monterey County’s fracking ban stands, but voters won’t be getting all they hoped for when they passed Measure Z last year. Late Thursday, Monterey County…
-
After Monterey County voters approved Measure Z, a fracking ban and limit on other oil extraction processes, in November 2016, oil companies and royalty…
-
Chevron is moving forward with plans to clean up a piece of prime real estate that overlooks the Pacific Ocean in Avila Beach. The ultimate goal is to…