Chickamauga National Battlefield

-
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Chickamauga National Military Park at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia for a conversation with U.S. National Park…
-
A trip to Arkansas results in an emotional conversation about racismThe human side of Civil War soldiers, from dress, diet to disease and letters homeThe…
-
National Park Ranger Lee White specializes in the human aspects of the Civil War soldiers, what they ate, the clothes and boots they wore, the diseases…
-
America in the Fall—Exploration Destinations. When summer vacation ends and the kids are back in school…that’s when many empty nesters hit the road to…