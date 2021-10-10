-
For over 25 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County has provided mentor relationships for over 3,300 children. The mission of Big…
Divorce rates are soaring during the pandemic. As the holidays approach, questions about how to gather, who can attend and where we will go may be even…
Court Appointment Special Advocates (CASA) of San Luis Obispo County has been serving foster youth in San Luis Obispo County for over 25 years. They…
By the time they graduate from high school, one child in the every 20 will have experienced the death of a parent. Additionally, they may also experience…
The city of Guadalupe, in northern Santa Barbara County, is bringing back its recreation and parks commission. The commission will allow the city to…
Broadcast date: 2/7/2019Nationwide, dental care is the most prevalent unmet health need for children in low-income families and children with special…
What will it take to navigate our ever-changing, complex and challenging world for the next generation? And are we preparing our children to thrive as…
Although technology does provide many positive benefits for learning, it can also have many negative effects on child development and many believe it can…
We often think of helping out local food pantries during the year-end holiday season...but summertime is when children and families rely on them most.…
Jordan Bell speaks with members of San Luis Obispo County CASA who are searching for volunteers to become advocates for infants and toddlers during this…