Chris McGuinness

Jails across California are struggling to keep up with inmates who are deemed incompetent to stand trial. Oftentimes, there's not enough space for these…
On Thursday, a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court jury found two writers from CalCoastNews guilty of defaming a Central Coast hazardous waste…
California's drought has brought in many different effects on places around the state and, in this case, a cemetery. The Arroyo Grande Cemetery stopped…
Dozens of nurses who work at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton filed claims against the institution for what they’re calling “widespread…
Several charter schools in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are being accused by the Southern California branch of the ACLU of having illegal…