A year after California enacted a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags, environmental groups say early data shows a significant dip in plastic trash.…
Local environmental groups are preparing for International Coastal Cleanup Day. The annual event begins Saturday morning at several dozen sites throughout…
The Central Coast numbers for this weekend's Coastal Clean-up Day are starting to come in and Santa Barbara County looks like it had an increase in the…
This Saturday, September 20, is the 30th annual International Coastal Cleanup Day. Several organized efforts are taking place along the beaches of Santa…