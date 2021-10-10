-
Three Central Coast-based health centers are expecting to receive more than $11 million in federal funding this month.The money will be distributed from…
A 20-year draft plan for the future of parks and recreation in San Luis Obispo is now available for public viewing.The Parks and Recreation Blueprint for…
The city of Goleta is planning to replace more than 1,400 streetlight fixtures, which are expected to be more efficient and cost effective among other…
With restrictions on gatherings forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, some area free Thanksgiving community meals are adjusting their plans.In years…
The mission of ACTION for Healthy Communities is to identify and address community needs to improve health and well-being in San Luis Obispo County.…
As of Sunday night, 63 percent of SLO County voters have already cast their votes in the current election. But of those still filling out their ballot—or…
As food banks across the nation are overwhelmed due to the coronavirus pandemic, neighbors are helping neighbors with the use of Little Free Pantries.…
The Atascadero Printery, a 100-year-old structure that is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, stood vacant and vandalized until recently,…
The health of an individual is much more than going to the doctor or hospital. The conditions of the environment where individuals live, work, and play…
There' s a nationwide movement to helps seniors age-in-place in our communities, while remaining in their own homes and maintaining an active and vital…