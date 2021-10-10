-
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said action is needed to protect the upcoming midterm elections from cybersecurity threats.He said during the…
-
A ceremony Wednesday morning marked the opening of the Central Coast Cyber Forensics Lab, a group project of Cal Poly and the California State University…
-
Broadcast date: 1/14/16What is cybersecurity and why do we need it? Cybersecurity involves protecting computers and information from a variety of cyber…
-
(From WhiteHouse.gov) The President delivers remark at the Summit on Cybersecurity and Consumer Protection at Stanford University to help shape public and…