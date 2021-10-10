-
The use of a dangerous pesticide will soon be phased out in California. The California Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday the Department…
-
In a decision that surprised many, a federal court released a decision Thursday ordering the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to effectively ban…
-
California announced new rules Tuesday for agricultural pesticide use near schools. The Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) said the rules take…
-
Salinas Valley farmworkers and advocacy groups made a trip to Sacramento this week to rally for a ban on a pesticide called chlorpyrifos. The group…
-
This week the state released revisions to its rules for pesticide use near schools, and the revisions are not what many residents in the Salinas Valley…
-
Friday is the deadline for public comment on a proposed statewide rule change affecting pesticide use near schools and day care centers. The proposed…
-
Hundreds of concerned parents, health workers and educators turned out Thursday evening in Salinas to urge state officials to increase restrictions on the…