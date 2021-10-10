-
The California governor’s office says there’s still no word on who Gavin Newsom will pick to replace the late Adam Hill on the San Luis Obispo County…
-
Friends, colleagues and even California’s governor are mourning the sudden death of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill, after he was found dead…
-
San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill is dead at age 54. He was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon, and as of Thursday evening, a heavy police…
-
Are the current local campaigns for San Luis Obispo County supervisorial seats more negative and rancorous than ever? Or have we seen this level of…
-
One of the candidates running for the 3rd District San Luis Obispo County Supervisor seat is dropping out of the race. Pismo Beach Mayor Shelly…
-
Another candidate is adding her name to the 2016 race for San Luis Obispo County's District 3 Supervisor Seat, which includes portions of San Luis Obispo,…
-
A political race in San Luis Obispo County is heating up well ahead of the 2016 General Election.The District 3 Supervisor Seat, currently held by Adam…