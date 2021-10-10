-
One of the most closely watched political races on the Central Coast—if not California— this primary season is not yet fully decided. Nine candidates were…
-
King City is moving forward with its plans for a district elections system. Its part of an effort to make representation on the City Council more…
-
UPDATE: Tuesday, October 28, 2014 at 6:40 p.m.The Santa Barbara City Council is moving forward with plans to put the issue of district elections before…
-
The City of Santa Barbara is considering changing how its council members are elected, by moving from an at large representation to a district-based…