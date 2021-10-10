-
One of the largest oil spills in California in decades is still growing. Chevron told state regulators on Monday that large quantities of crude oil and…
-
Saying that Chevron has failed to do all it should have to stop a massive release of crude oil at a Kern County well site, state regulators have ordered…
-
Voters in six California counties have passed measures banning fracking and placing limits on other types of oil extraction. This November, a citizen’s…
-
The deadline for public comment on a proposed expansion of oil drilling-related operations in San Luis Obispo County’s Price Canyon is 5 p.m. Friday.The…
-
Revamping the state's oil and gas watchdog group will be the topic of discussion in Sacramento next week.The push comes from a Central Coast politician…