The California Coastal Commission and Staff are in the hands of a new leader this week. This comes after a vote Wednesday night in Morro Bay to oust…
The California Coastal Commission voted 7-to-5 late Wednesday to dismiss Executive Director Dr. Charles Lester, at the close of a long day of public…
A highly-charged California Coastal Commission meeting in Morro Bay Wednesday has city leaders planning for large crowds and traffic congestion. Initially…
Public and political support is growing for the executive director of the California Coastal Commission, who is faced with an upcoming termination vote by…