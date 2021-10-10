-
Three projects aimed at expanding oil drilling in Santa Barbara County's Cat Canyon Oil Field were under consideration just three months ago. Today, only…
-
4/2/20 UPDATE: On Thursday, California's governor signed an executive order directing a statewide moratorium on water shutoffs. Over a dozen environmental…
-
California farmers and environmental justice leaders are joining forces to support a bill that would help fund clean drinking water programs. To pay for…
-
A Southern California law firm is continuing to investigate the source and scope of a cluster of contaminated residential drinking wells in San Luis…