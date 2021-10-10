e-cigarettes

-
Despite years of aggressive efforts to tackle the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, tobacco use—largely cigarette…
Santa Barbara County is implementing e-cigarette and smoking rules that are tougher than laws on the books in most of the cities in the area. The smoking…
The smoking of electronic cigarettes will soon be banned in many public areas throughout Santa Maria and Los Angeles after city council votes in both…
The Santa Maria City Council voted 5-0 on Wednesday to ban the use of electronic cigarettes in some public places. The ban mirrors restrictions already in…