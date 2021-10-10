-
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected day-to-day life for nearly everyone around the world, and negatively affected many people’s mental health. For people…
Eating disorders come in many forms, from restrictive eating to over-eating, body dysmorphia, exercise compulsions, orthorexia and body image issues.…
Hannah Allen, a senior at San Luis Obispo's Cal Poly, developed bulimia as a student-athlete during her freshman year. Her story was recently chronicled…
On this week's Issues and Ideas, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla stops by to discuss big changes coming to California elections in 2020. Also,…
Broadcast date: 3/1/2018As part of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week we will be changing the conversation around food, body image and eating…