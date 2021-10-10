-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores the region around Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Environmental educator Jackie Scharfenberg provides insights about the "Ice…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the L’ecole de la Maison Cooking School at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. General Manager Lola Roeh…
Todd and Rachel Montaba, owners of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, share insights about how marketing to multigeneration families is a…
For many artists, finding a way to earn a living is a proverbial struggle. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with two artists who specialize in expressing…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, exploring the Road America racetrack and the lakefront Victorian Village Resort, dating from the…