Wine has long been connected to religious practices and communities. The act of drinking wine is at the heart of many rituals and celebrations. But what…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer talks with wine producer Vic Roberts, owner of Victor Hugo Winery in Templeton, about transformations in the wine industry in…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Lodi, California, where he visits with Larry Mettler and his daughter Kim Mettler Ealls at Mettler Family Vineyards.…
Thirty years ago, the only Rhône grape most Americans knew about was Syrah. Then a French family and an American family together purchased some land west…