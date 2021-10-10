-
Memphis, Tennessee, native Booker T. Jones started playing the piano as a toddler, and began singing in his church choir as a six year-old. With the…
-
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum preserves and showcases the legacy and significance of the Greensboro, North Carolina Woolworth sit-ins.…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Greensboro, North Carolina where he meets with Greensboro Battleground Parks District's imagineers. Wilmer…
-
"Songs of Hope and Justice" is a free musical prelude to the annual North Carolina Music Festival. Held in the Van Dyke Performance Space, singers,…
-
Located in a century-old building in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina, Elsewhere is a 'safe space' for LGBTQ+ experiences in the American Southeast.…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Joe Rotondi, executive director at the Forge Makerspace in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Forge is a collective,…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Proximity Hotel in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he visits with owner-partner Dennis Quaintance. The…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Greensboro, North Carolina for an in-depth conversation with the Greensboro Battleground Parks District…
-
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum preserves and showcases the legacy and significance of the Greensboro, North Carolina Woolworth sit-ins.…
-
In this segment, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Grammy-winning producer Andreao 'Fanatic' Heard in Greensboro, North Carolina. They talk about the…