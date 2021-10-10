-
Insurance provider Anthem Blue Cross dropped Dignity Health hospitals and medical groups after the groups failed to reach an agreement in their contract…
In 2020, California will make health insurance mandatory—and charge a tax to people without. For people who lack it now, there’s an upside: The state also…
For about 60,000 Covered California customers, choosing a health plan next year will be easier, and possibly more painful, than ever: There will be only…
Patients who go to a hospital covered under their health insurance plan don’t have to worry about receiving surprise bills anymore, thanks to a California…
Broadcast date: 5/18/2017A survey, by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) shows that about 8% of Americans don’t take their medicines as…
Broadcast date: 5/19/16While the Affordable Care Act has made coverage more available and affordable for many Americans through subsidized insurance and…
California leads the nation in the number of people getting insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Even so, there are still millions here without…