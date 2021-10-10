-
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon is stepping down on September 26, and now the search is on for who will fill her seat — or take a City Council seat —…
-
The recent removal of two Goleta post office boxes sparked outrage from locals and Congressman Salud Carbajal. In response, the USPS re-installed the…
-
Founder of San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza and former San Luis Obispo Mayor Kenneth "Ken" Schwartz died Saturday. He was 94.Schwartz was a long-time…
-
Should San Luis Obispo have a formal policy regarding monuments? That was the discussion among city officials this week after a group proposed placing a…
-
San Luis Obispo city officials gave the second annual “State of the City” address Thursday. Mayor Heidi Harmon and City Manager Derek Johnson touted…
-
"A 30-year-old San Luis Obispo city law is causing Cal Poly students to live off lease and it may be illegal." That's the headline of a recent article by…
-
As of the latest unofficial election results published early Wednesday morning, Heidi Harmon is on her way to winning another two-year term as mayor of…
-
In the city of San Luis Obispo, three candidates appear on the ballot for mayor: Heidi Harmon, Keith Gurnee, and Donald Hedrick.KCBX News contributor…
-
More than 100 local elected officials across California sent a letter to Governor Jerry Brown this week calling for a statewide plan “to phase out oil and…
-
What’s the state of San Luis Obispo? That’s what city leaders sought to convey this week.San Luis Obispo's mayor and city manager held the inaugural State…