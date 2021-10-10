Highway 1 Discovery Route

-
The journey of driving along Highway 1 through Big Sur Country is one of the most spiritual routes in America, but unless you’re a Big Sur local, you…
-
The downed bridge that split Big Sur in two is getting closer to completion. It’s been seven months since winter storms damaged it beyond repair and left…
-
A massive landslide this past spring sealed off Highway 1 nine miles north of the San Luis Obispo/Monterey County line. Fortunately the dramatic realm of…
-
The Mud Creek Slide is being called the biggest landslide to hit the Central Coast, at least in recent memory. On May 20, millions of tons of rocks and…
-
The Big Sur area has been losing tourism business over the past year due to a series of natural disasters. It started with last summer’s Sobranes Fire,…
-
Four different landslides rolled into one buried California's famous coastal highway under millions of tons of earth and rocks last Saturday night at Mud…
-
CalTrans sent engineers out Wednesday to evaluate how to completely demolish the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, after a wrecking ball failed to break through the…
-
A conversation with Donna Sandstrom Executive Director of Seattle based The Whale Trail. The organization’s primary mission is identifying outstanding…
-
Join the conversation dockside at Morro Bay Harbor with Jennifer Little of Discover Morro Bay Tourism Bureau, Mark Elterman with California Highway 1…
-
January and February is when hotel occupancy, restaurant patronage, and tourists visiting the Central Coast is at a low ebb. Throughout the San Luis…