The fastest route connecting the Central Valley to the Central Coast, Highway 46, has also been a notoriously dangerous one. CalTrans has been working on…
San Luis Obispo County roadways are getting a big chunk of money for improvements, more than a quarter of a billion dollars' worth.This week the…
Projects to upgrade a couple of main highways on the Central Coast are in question as politicians in Sacramento figure out a way to overcome a major…
A long-awaited project for those in North County San Luis Obispo officially wrapped up Wednesday with a ceremony on Highway 46.The new Estrella River…