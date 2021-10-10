Integrated Waste Management Authority

-
San Luis Obispo County's regional waste management authority faces an uncertain future. The Board of Supervisors recently voted to withdraw from the…
Products made out of polystyrene and expanded polystyrene (EPS)—commonly known as Styrofoam—will soon be prohibited in all of San Luis Obispo County. A…
Two weeks after the general election, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong says his office is still counting vote-by-mail ballots. He expects…
Elected officials in San Luis Obispo voted unanimously this week to curb the use plastic disposable straws, water bottles, and cups throughout the city.…