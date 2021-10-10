-
Southern California Edison power lines touching each other in strong winds definitely started the Thomas Fire, according to a report released Wednesday by…
Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the day a SoCalEdison electrical transformer blew up and sparked a small brush fire in Ventura County.…
It’s been just about nine months since the Montecito Debris Flow killed 23 people and destroyed homes, bridges and roadways. Now that the immediate pain…
Before a system outage hit the Internal Revenue Service Tuesday morning, the deadline for filing federal taxes was April 17 at midnight. Now the deadline…
Besides having to rebuild their homes and community, survivors of the January 9 Montecito debris flows are now wrangling with their insurance companies.…