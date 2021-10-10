LGBT Issues

-
COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting vulnerable populations, including the LGBTQ+ community. According to research, lesbian, gay, bisexual,…
-
Broadcast date: 3/16/17Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) individuals face discrimination in almost all aspects of their lives. They are often…
-
Events for San Luis Obispo’s Pride week start Wednesday night and run through Sunday when the 20th Anniversary Pride in the Plaza takes place, celebrating…
-
Broadcast date: 3/24/16Currently, more than 39 million people in the U.S. are over the age of 65 years, and of these more than 1.5 million identify as…
-
UPDATE: October 22, 2014 at 5:56 p.m.The local minister who had his credentials stripped after presiding over his gay son's marriage ceremony is waiting…
-
Annual gay pride celebrations are underway along the Central Coast and will continue through Sunday.Thousands are expected to turn out for Santa Barbara's…
-
The public's perception of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) members of our community is evolving, with issues such as the legalization of…