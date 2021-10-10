-
The Santa Maria Public Library is giving out free Spring Gardening Kits from April 12 - 17.This is the fourth time the library’s Adult Services Department…
The California State Library system is sending nearly 5,000 WiFi hotspots and Chromebooks to libraries across the state.More than 100 libraries in…
As SLO County COVID-19 cases rise and the demand for testing is increasing, three more county libraries are closing because librarians and other staff are…
While you may not be able to leisurely peruse the shelves of your local library right now, it doesn’t mean the library still can’t be your haven during…
2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries. Many people might think that the library is used less often today due…
On this week's episode of Issues and Ideas, we talk with author and journalist Michael Pollan about his latest book on psychedelic drugs, and the…
In advance of her performance at the Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, March 4th, 2017, Paula Poundstone chats with Marisa Waddell about…
Three libraries in San Luis Obispo County are expanding, or have recently expanded. Brian Reynolds visits with the San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library…